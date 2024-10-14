3H AGO
Andrew Putnam betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Andrew Putnam enters play in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 44th-place finish at the Procore Championship.
Latest odds for Putnam at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Putnam's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 14-under, over his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Putnam last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Putnam's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|10/6/2022
|12
|68-69-64-67
|-16
|10/7/2021
|11
|67-64-66-71
|-16
|10/8/2020
|58
|67-67-68-74
|-8
|10/3/2019
|18
|68-66-67-68
|-15
Putnam's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 283.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging -0.751 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.285 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.471 ranks 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 72nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.165. Additionally, he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.66%.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 22.97% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|281.5
|283.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|68.66%
|80.56%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.93
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|125
|22.97%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.19%
|11.51%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 68.2%.
- Currently, Putnam has 625 points, placing him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 6.666 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.471
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.165
|2.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.225
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.279
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.199
|1.285
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
