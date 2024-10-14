Andrew Putnam betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 6.666 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.