PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak looks to fair better in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Novak has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Novak's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC72-70E
    10/3/2019MC75-65-2

    Novak's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Novak has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -1.244 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.422 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 this season, which ranks 66th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 16th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.491, while he ranks 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.77%.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He has broken par 24.72% of the time (70th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.6301.7
    Greens in Regulation %1370.77%74.18%
    Putts Per Round9128.9730.2
    Par Breakers7024.72%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.32%10.78%

    Novak's best finishes

    • While Novak hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times (72.7%).
    • Currently, Novak sits 86th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1590.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4912.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.129-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.054-1.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8321.422

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.