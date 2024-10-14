Andrew Novak betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak looks to fair better in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Novak has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- When Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Novak's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|72-70
|E
|10/3/2019
|MC
|75-65
|-2
Novak's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Novak has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -1.244 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.422 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 this season, which ranks 66th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 16th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.491, while he ranks 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.77%.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He has broken par 24.72% of the time (70th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.6
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.77%
|74.18%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.97
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.72%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.32%
|10.78%
Novak's best finishes
- While Novak hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times (72.7%).
- Currently, Novak sits 86th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.159
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.491
|2.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.129
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.054
|-1.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.832
|1.422
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
