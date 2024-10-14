Andrew Novak betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.125 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.