Alexander Björk betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Alexander Björk will compete Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his last tournament he took 68th in the Black Desert Championship, shooting even-par at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- This is Björk's first time competing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Björk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Björk has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Alexander Björk has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Björk is averaging -0.348 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Björk has an average of -2.264 in his past five tournaments.
Björk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|280.9
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.51%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.69
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.16%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.95%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's best finishes
- Björk, who has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
Björk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.264
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-72-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|70-73-70-72
|-3
|21
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|73-67-72-68
|-4
|4
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|71-67-71-68
|-7
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|68
|68-69-76-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.