3H AGO

Alexander Björk betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 09: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during day four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 09, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 09: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during day four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 09, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

    Alexander Björk will compete Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. In his last tournament he took 68th in the Black Desert Championship, shooting even-par at Black Desert Resort Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Björk at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • This is Björk's first time competing at the Shriners Children's Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Tom Kim posted numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75.00% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Björk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Björk has an average finish of 54th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alexander Björk has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Björk is averaging -0.348 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Björk has an average of -2.264 in his past five tournaments.
    Björk's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-280.9286.7
    Greens in Regulation %-61.51%62.50%
    Putts Per Round-28.6929.2
    Par Breakers-21.16%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.95%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Björk's best finishes

    • Björk, who has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).

    Björk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.264

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Björk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American Express1164-67-67-67-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7072-66-80-71+13
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC68-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-67-70-72-69
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-72-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3370-73-70-72-321
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5473-67-72-68-44
    May 16-19PGA Championship3971-67-71-68-720
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-81+12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6868-69-76-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.