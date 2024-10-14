PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)



    Alex Smalley enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 25th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Smalley's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Smalley last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing 61st with a score of 5-under.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Smalley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20236173-64-67-75-5
    10/7/20214766-71-68-71-8

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Smalley is averaging -0.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 3.762 in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 40th, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley has a -0.011 mark (105th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 29.50 putts per round (150th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40307.5314.7
    Greens in Regulation %2269.91%78.47%
    Putts Per Round15029.5030.0
    Par Breakers5125.28%27.08%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.70%10.42%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 36% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Smalley has collected 257 points, which ranks him 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.173.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.076.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.140, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
    • Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3462.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0111.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.2090.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.409-0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.2823.762

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.