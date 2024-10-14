Alex Smalley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Smalley has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five starts.

Smalley is averaging -0.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.