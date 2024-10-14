Alex Smalley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin following a 25th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship his last time in competition.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Smalley's average finish has been 54th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Smalley last played at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, finishing 61st with a score of 5-under.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Smalley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|10/7/2021
|47
|66-71-68-71
|-8
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Smalley has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Smalley is averaging -0.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 3.762 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 40th, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley has a -0.011 mark (105th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 29.50 putts per round (150th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.5
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|69.91%
|78.47%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.50
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.28%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.70%
|10.42%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has taken part in 25 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 36% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Smalley has collected 257 points, which ranks him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.173.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181 (he finished 12th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.076.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.140, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
- Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.346
|2.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.011
|1.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.209
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.409
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.282
|3.762
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.