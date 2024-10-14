Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.906. In that event, he finished 43rd.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.973 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004). That ranked 10th in the field.