3H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Black Desert Championship, Alejandro Tosti carded a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Tosti is playing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 326.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -2.308 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -3.406 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Tosti .

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 (15th) this season, while his average driving distance of 315.0 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 172nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.719.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranks 155th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6315.0326.8
    Greens in Regulation %12765.16%49.60%
    Putts Per Round15529.5930.4
    Par Breakers1926.74%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance17219.02%13.89%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 10 times (41.7%).
    • Tosti, who has 267 points, currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.906. In that event, he finished 43rd.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.973 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004). That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4871.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.719-2.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.293-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.440-2.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.965-3.406

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.