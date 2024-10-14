Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
In his last tournament at the Black Desert Championship, Alejandro Tosti carded a 43rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Shriners Children's Open looking for better results.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Tosti is playing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Tosti's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 326.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -2.308 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -3.406 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 (15th) this season, while his average driving distance of 315.0 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 172nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.719.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranks 155th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|315.0
|326.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.16%
|49.60%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.59
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|19
|26.74%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|19.02%
|13.89%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 10 times (41.7%).
- Tosti, who has 267 points, currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.906. In that event, he finished 43rd.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.973 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004). That ranked 10th in the field.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.487
|1.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.719
|-2.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.293
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.440
|-2.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.965
|-3.406
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.