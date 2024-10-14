Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five tournaments, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 48th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Dumont de Chassart has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart is averaging -0.541 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.