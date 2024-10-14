PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Dumont de Chassart is competing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Dumont de Chassart has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart is averaging -0.541 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dumont de Chassart .

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.3 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart has a -0.399 mark (154th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has registered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 24.01% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62304.3313.4
    Greens in Regulation %9366.49%50.79%
    Putts Per Round14829.4830.5
    Par Breakers9624.01%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance16417.74%12.30%

    Dumont de Chassart's best finishes

    • Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 130 points, Dumont de Chassart currently ranks 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.981 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.556. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.234), which ranked 19th in the field.
    • Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.360-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.399-0.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.239-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.256-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.253-1.991

    Dumont de Chassart's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7568-73-76-74+33
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6072-66-71-72-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-78+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open673-65-67-66-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8169-72-73-72+62
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-70-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-67-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-71-69-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5167-72-70-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-68-72-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4070-70-70-73-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-66-72-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.