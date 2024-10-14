Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits the links in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open Oct. 17-20. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Black Desert Championship.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Dumont de Chassart is competing at the Shriners Children's Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (50th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (40th), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Dumont de Chassart has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -0.541 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.991 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 (153rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.3 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart has a -0.399 mark (154th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has registered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 24.01% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|304.3
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|66.49%
|50.79%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.48
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|96
|24.01%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|17.74%
|12.30%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 130 points, Dumont de Chassart currently ranks 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.981 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.556. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.234), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.360
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.399
|-0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.239
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.256
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.253
|-1.991
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
