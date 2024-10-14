Adam Svensson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Adam Svensson enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after a 25th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his last tournament.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Svensson's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Svensson finished 18th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Svensson's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|10/6/2022
|69
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|10/7/2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|11/1/2018
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Svensson's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Svensson has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 1.207 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 4.192 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 114th, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.351 mark (34th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 20.25% of the time (173rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|298.3
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|66.85%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.12
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|173
|20.25%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|13.80%
|11.42%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has played 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Currently, Svensson has 601 points, ranking him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.425 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 5.894 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027 (he finished 37th in that event).
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.881). That ranked third in the field.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.031
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.351
|1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.183
|2.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.421
|1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.144
|4.192
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
