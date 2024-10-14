Adam Svensson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

Over his last five events, Svensson has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Svensson is averaging 1.207 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.