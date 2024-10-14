PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Adam Svensson enters play Oct. 17-20 in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after a 25th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Svensson's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Svensson finished 18th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • Tom Kim finished with 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 7.39 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (50th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), with 28.25 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Svensson's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20231870-65-65-69-15
    10/6/20226967-70-67-73-7
    10/7/2021MC71-73+2
    11/1/2018MC71-70-1

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Svensson has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 1.207 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 4.192 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 114th, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.351 mark (34th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 20.25% of the time (173rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114298.3302.4
    Greens in Regulation %8566.85%72.53%
    Putts Per Round11629.1228.6
    Par Breakers17320.25%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance5913.80%11.42%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has played 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Currently, Svensson has 601 points, ranking him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.425 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 5.894 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.027 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.881). That ranked third in the field.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.031-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3511.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.1832.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.4211.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1444.192

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.