Adam Schenk betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Adam Schenk had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Summerlin.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Schenk has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Schenk missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Schenk's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|10/6/2022
|12
|69-66-67-66
|-16
|10/7/2021
|3
|64-65-66-70
|-19
|10/8/2020
|27
|67-67-67-69
|-14
|10/3/2019
|18
|66-69-65-69
|-15
|11/1/2018
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Schenk has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 3-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging -1.214 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of -3.707 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.229 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.498, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.53%.
- On the greens, Schenk's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 28.90 putts per round (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|301.0
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|64.53%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.90
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.01%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.24%
|14.81%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- As of now, Schenk has compiled 583 points, which ranks him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 3.904 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.229
|0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.498
|-2.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.093
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.032
|-1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.395
|-3.707
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
