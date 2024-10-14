Adam Schenk betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five events, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Schenk has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished 3-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Adam Schenk has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schenk is averaging -1.214 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.