PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Adam Schenk had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Shriners Children's Open in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Schenk has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Schenk missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Schenk's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023MC72-68-2
    10/6/20221269-66-67-66-16
    10/7/2021364-65-66-70-19
    10/8/20202767-67-67-69-14
    10/3/20191866-69-65-69-15
    11/1/2018MC73-67-2

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Schenk has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 3-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Adam Schenk has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging -1.214 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of -3.707 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.229 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.498, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.53%.
    • On the greens, Schenk's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 28.90 putts per round (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89301.0300.4
    Greens in Regulation %14264.53%62.96%
    Putts Per Round8128.9029.8
    Par Breakers14822.01%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance12515.24%14.81%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • As of now, Schenk has compiled 583 points, which ranks him 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 3.904 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2290.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.498-2.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.093-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.032-1.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.395-3.707

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.