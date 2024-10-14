PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

    Adam Hadwin will appear in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 41st-place finish at the BMW Championship.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • In his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hadwin has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • Hadwin finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Hadwin's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/2023267-68-63-67-19
    10/6/20221067-67-65-68-17
    10/7/2021667-64-68-67-18
    10/8/20203467-68-62-74-13
    10/3/2019467-66-68-63-20

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -1.346 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036, which ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 121st, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.039.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.6301.7
    Greens in Regulation %14364.46%65.28%
    Putts Per Round4228.5829.4
    Par Breakers6025.11%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance14716.06%16.32%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has played 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Currently, Hadwin has 1181 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 7.594. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0360.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.039-2.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.032-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0870.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.116-1.346

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.