Adam Hadwin betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
Adam Hadwin will appear in the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from Oct. 17-20 after a 41st-place finish at the BMW Championship.
Latest odds for Hadwin at the Shriners Children's Open.
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- In his last six appearances at the Shriners Children's Open, Hadwin has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 16-under.
- Hadwin finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent go-round at the Shriners Children's Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.39 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.74 in SG: Putting (fourth), Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (50th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (40th), and took 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Hadwin's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2023
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|10/6/2022
|10
|67-67-65-68
|-17
|10/7/2021
|6
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|10/8/2020
|34
|67-68-62-74
|-13
|10/3/2019
|4
|67-66-68-63
|-20
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hadwin has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -1.346 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.036, which ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 121st, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.039.
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|64.46%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.58
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.11%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|16.06%
|16.32%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has played 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, Hadwin has 1181 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 7.594. In that tournament, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.036
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.039
|-2.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.032
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.087
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.116
|-1.346
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
