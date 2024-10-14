Adam Hadwin betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Hadwin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking second in the field at 7.594. In that tournament, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290 (he finished fifth in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936). That ranked sixth in the field.