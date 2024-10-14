PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Aaron Baddeley finished 37th in the Shriners Children's Open in 2019, shooting a 13-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin .

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Shriners Children's Open.

    The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
    • Course: TPC Summerlin
    • Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Tom Kim

    At the Shriners Children's Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Baddeley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2019, he finished 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75.00% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).

    Baddeley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/3/20193767-69-65-70-13

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Baddeley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Baddeley has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging -3.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.032, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.9 yards) ranks 168th, and his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.360. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.93%.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 27.85 putts-per-round average ranks fifth. He has broken par 21.68% of the time (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168284.9296.7
    Greens in Regulation %17161.93%61.11%
    Putts Per Round527.8528.3
    Par Breakers15521.68%19.66%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.66%13.68%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley has played 20 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Baddeley has accumulated 175 points, which ranks him 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Baddeley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 2.352 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.244), which ranked second in the field.
    • Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-1.032-4.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.360-0.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4191.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5530.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.420-3.610

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7268-70-72-76-23
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-70-74-83
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-67-74-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5068-73-72-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.