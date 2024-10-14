Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open

In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 52nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Baddeley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.

Baddeley has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.