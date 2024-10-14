Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Aaron Baddeley finished 37th in the Shriners Children's Open in 2019, shooting a 13-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin .
The Shriners Children's Open tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 17-20, 2024
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Course: TPC Summerlin
- Par: 71 / 7,255 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Tom Kim
At the Shriners Children's Open
- Over his last three trips to the Shriners Children's Open, Baddeley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the Shriners Children's Open, in 2019, he finished 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Tom Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.335 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 7.390 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.740 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Kim also posted numbers of 313.9 in average driving distance (50th in field), 75.00% in terms of greens in regulation (40th), and 28.25 putts per round (10th).
Baddeley's recent history at the Shriners Children's Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/3/2019
|37
|67-69-65-70
|-13
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Baddeley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Baddeley has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging -3.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.032, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.9 yards) ranks 168th, and his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.360. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.93%.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 27.85 putts-per-round average ranks fifth. He has broken par 21.68% of the time (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|284.9
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|61.93%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.85
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.68%
|19.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.66%
|13.68%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has played 20 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Baddeley has accumulated 175 points, which ranks him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at -0.761. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 2.352 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.244), which ranked second in the field.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-1.032
|-4.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.360
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.419
|1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.553
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.420
|-3.610
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Shriners Children's Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.