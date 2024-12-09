Hayden Springer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
In his last competition at The RSM Classic, Hayden Springer finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a 30th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15 looking for a better finish.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info
- Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: Dye's Valley Course
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Previous winner: Harrison Endycott
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Springer's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Springer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Springer has an average finish of 37th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Springer has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks 16th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 125th on TOUR with a mark of -0.119.
- On the greens, Springer's 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 96th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|311.1
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|69.21%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.16%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|14.35%
|13.19%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has played 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Currently, Springer ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.606 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he delivered a 6.768 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.586 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.820, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.269
|-1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.119
|1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.031
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.177
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.357
|0.894
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-70-71-66
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-70-67-75
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.