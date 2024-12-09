Hayden Springer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.606 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he delivered a 6.768 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.586 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.820, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.