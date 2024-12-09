PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School Presented By Korn Ferry

    In his last competition at The RSM Classic, Hayden Springer finished the weekend at 8-under, good for a 30th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Dec. 12-15 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Springer at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry tournament and course info

    • Date: Dec. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: Dye's Valley Course
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M
    • Previous winner: Harrison Endycott

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Springer's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Springer's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Springer has an average finish of 37th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Springer has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Hayden Springer has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer is averaging 0.118 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer is averaging 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Springer .

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranks 16th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 125th on TOUR with a mark of -0.119.
    • On the greens, Springer's 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 58th this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 96th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16311.1308.8
    Greens in Regulation %4769.21%72.57%
    Putts Per Round9629.0429.5
    Par Breakers3326.16%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance9514.35%13.19%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer has played 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Currently, Springer ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.606 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he delivered a 6.768 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.586 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.820, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
    • Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.269-1.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1191.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0310.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1770.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3570.894

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-70-71-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3373-67-73-70-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-69-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic759-71-66-67-2180
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3764-67-73-71-1310
    July 25-283M Open5966-72-73-70-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship866-66-71-66-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4572-70-71-66-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3765-70-67-75-7--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3070-71-63-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.