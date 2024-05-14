Tom Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.614 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.347. In that event, he finished 47th.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.