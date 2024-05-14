Tom Kim betting profile: PGA Championship
Tom Kim enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 47th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Kim has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the PGA Championship.
- In 2023, Kim missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|5/19/2022
|MC
|78-76
|+14
|8/6/2020
|MC
|70-77
|+7
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Tom Kim has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.339 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.795 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 129th, while his 69.9% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.109.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (122nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|293.5
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.72%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.02
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|104
|25.34%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.94%
|19.75%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- As of now, Kim has compiled 322 points, which ranks him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.614 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.347. In that event, he finished 47th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.192
|-1.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.109
|-1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.000
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.088
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.388
|-1.795
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.
