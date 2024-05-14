PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 47th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Kim has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the PGA Championship.
    • In 2023, Kim missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC73-75+8
    5/19/2022MC78-76+14
    8/6/2020MC70-77+7

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.339 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.795 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 129th, while his 69.9% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 110th on TOUR with a mark of -0.109.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (122nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129293.5296.6
    Greens in Regulation %9665.72%62.96%
    Putts Per Round12229.0228.6
    Par Breakers10425.34%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance15216.94%19.75%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • As of now, Kim has compiled 322 points, which ranks him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.614 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.429 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.347. In that event, he finished 47th.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.555, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.192-1.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.109-1.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.000-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.0881.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.388-1.795

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

