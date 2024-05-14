Luke Donald betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Luke Donald of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Luke Donald hits the links May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Donald has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the PGA Championship.
- Donald last participated in the PGA Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- When Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka also posted numbers of 319 in average driving distance (fourth in field), 61.11% in terms of greens in regulation (29th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Donald's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|72-75
|+7
Donald's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Donald has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Donald has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Luke Donald has averaged 279.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Donald is averaging 1.266 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Donald is averaging -1.078 Strokes Gained: Total.
Donald's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.6
|279.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.85%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.53
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.15%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.19%
|16.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's best finishes
- Donald participated in 14 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Donald had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot 8-under and finished 22nd (12 shots back of the winner).
- With 127 points last season, Donald ranked 188th in the FedExCup standings.
Donald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.078
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|71-69-69-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|72-69-74-76
|+3
|19
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-66-71-71
|-9
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|72-63-69-68
|-8
|37
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.