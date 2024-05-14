Luke Donald betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five tournaments, Donald has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Donald has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Luke Donald has averaged 279.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Donald is averaging 1.266 Strokes Gained: Putting.