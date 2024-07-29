Zecheng Dou betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 43rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Dou has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Zecheng Dou has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dou is averaging -2.146 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.