PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Zecheng Dou enters play in Paris trying for better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Dou's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Dou has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Zecheng Dou has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou is averaging -2.146 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dou has an average of -3.402 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dou .

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.6311.7
    Greens in Regulation %-68.89%67.86%
    Putts Per Round-29.6530.2
    Par Breakers-23.89%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.72%15.08%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dou's best finishes

    • Dou has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 37.5%.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.402

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dou's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1267-66-68-72-15--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6569-67-72-69-7--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-70-71-66-1112
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5068-71-71-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4665-72-69-72-66
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.