Zecheng Dou betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

Zecheng Dou enters play in Paris trying for better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the ISCO Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Dou's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dou has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Dou has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Zecheng Dou has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dou is averaging -2.146 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dou has an average of -3.402 in his past five tournaments.
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.6
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.89%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.65
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.89%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.72%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's best finishes
- Dou has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 37.5%.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.402
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|12
|67-66-68-72
|-15
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|65-72-69-72
|-6
|6
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
