Victor Perez betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Victor Perez enters play in Paris trying for better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, The Open Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Perez has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Victor Perez has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has an average of 1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 1.962 in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.150 (71st) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.7 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 44th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.332, while he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.15%.
- On the greens, Perez's 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 80th on TOUR this season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranks 137th. He has broken par 20.28% of the time (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.7
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|68.15%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.32
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|168
|20.28%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.43%
|14.24%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Perez has 633 points, placing him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.546.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.309, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.150
|1.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.332
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.067
|-0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.099
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.514
|1.962
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.