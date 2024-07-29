PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Victor Perez enters play in Paris trying for better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Perez has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Victor Perez has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has an average of 1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 1.962 in his past five tournaments.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.150 (71st) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.7 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 44th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.332, while he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.15%.
    • On the greens, Perez's 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 80th on TOUR this season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranks 137th. He has broken par 20.28% of the time (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74300.7304.3
    Greens in Regulation %4068.15%63.89%
    Putts Per Round13729.3229.3
    Par Breakers16820.28%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.43%14.24%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Perez has 633 points, placing him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.546.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.309, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1501.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3320.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.067-0.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0991.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5141.962

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

