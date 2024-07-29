Victor Perez betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.546.

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that event).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.309, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.