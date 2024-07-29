PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Tom Kim hits the course in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 6.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 this season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 97th, while his 69.5% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.213 mark (63rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 24.28% of the time (77th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97298.1308.2
    Greens in Regulation %8666.13%69.10%
    Putts Per Round7728.8429.0
    Par Breakers7724.28%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.60%15.63%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
    • Currently, Kim has 1051 points, ranking him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.730 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1732.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2132.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0800.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0040.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4716.093

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

