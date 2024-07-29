Tom Kim betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.730 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967. He finished fourth in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).