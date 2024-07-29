Tom Kim betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Tom Kim hits the course in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at The Open Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Tom Kim has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 6.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.173 this season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 97th, while his 69.5% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.213 mark (63rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 98th on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 24.28% of the time (77th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|298.1
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|66.13%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.84
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.28%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.60%
|15.63%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
- Currently, Kim has 1051 points, ranking him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.730 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.967. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.173
|2.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.213
|2.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.080
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.004
|0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.471
|6.093
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.