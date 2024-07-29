Thomas Detry betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
In his last time out at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thomas Detry posted a 26th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition aiming for a better finish.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Detry's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished in the top 20 once.
- Detry has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Detry is averaging 2.491 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 1.232 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144 this season, which ranks 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry owns a -0.119 mark (121st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Detry's 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|301.0
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|64.04%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.21
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.10%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|15.79%
|17.78%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
- With 1202 points, Detry currently ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.809 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702 (he finished second in that event).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.144
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.119
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.237
|-1.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.610
|2.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.398
|1.232
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
