Thomas Detry betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.809 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.

Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702 (he finished second in that event).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.