PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    In his last time out at the Genesis Scottish Open, Thomas Detry posted a 26th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Detry's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Detry has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry is averaging 2.491 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of 1.232 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144 this season, which ranks 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry owns a -0.119 mark (121st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, and his 28.21 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72301.0299.4
    Greens in Regulation %13464.04%59.44%
    Putts Per Round1728.2128.3
    Par Breakers1127.10%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance13215.79%17.78%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
    • With 1202 points, Detry currently ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.809 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.285 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.144-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1190.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.237-1.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6102.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3981.232

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.