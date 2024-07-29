Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521. In that event, he finished 20th.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 4.493 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger put up his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.278.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.