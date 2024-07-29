Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on /3during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger takes the course in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The Open Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Jaeger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Jaeger has an average finish of 26th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -2.511 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.313 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a 0.042 average that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger's -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, while he averages 28.78 putts per round (68th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|308.3
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|64.97%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.78
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.48%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.54%
|19.44%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
- Currently, Jaeger ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1207 points.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521. In that event, he finished 20th.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 4.493 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger put up his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.352
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.042
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.247
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.132
|-2.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.509
|-0.313
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
