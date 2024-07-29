PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on /3during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on /3during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger takes the course in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Jaeger has an average finish of 26th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -2.511 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.313 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger owns a 0.042 average that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, while he averages 28.78 putts per round (68th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24308.3300.1
    Greens in Regulation %11864.97%61.90%
    Putts Per Round6828.7829.7
    Par Breakers7324.48%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.54%19.44%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
    • Currently, Jaeger ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1207 points.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 4.493 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger put up his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.278.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3520.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0420.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2470.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.132-2.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.509-0.313

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

