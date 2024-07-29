PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Shubhankar Sharma hits the links in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 19th-place finish in The Open Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Sharma at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Sharma's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Sharma has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Sharma has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Shubhankar Sharma has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Sharma has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sharma has an average of -0.146 in his past five tournaments.
    Sharma's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.1292.6
    Greens in Regulation %-65.74%66.32%
    Putts Per Round-29.5029.8
    Par Breakers-12.04%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-8.33%15.97%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Sharma's best finishes

    • Sharma took part in two tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
    • Last season Sharma's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 3-over and finished 19th in that event.

    Sharma's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--4.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.146

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Sharma's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3969-68-70-65-8--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1976-72-67-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sharma as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
