Shubhankar Sharma betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

Over his last five tournaments, Sharma has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Sharma has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Shubhankar Sharma has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.

Sharma has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.