7H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka will play July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition. In his most recent tournament he placed 22nd in The Open Championship, shooting 4-over at Royal Troon Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Straka's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Straka has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Straka is averaging 0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.330 (39th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.5 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka has a 0.360 average that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 116th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144292.5296.5
    Greens in Regulation %4567.90%70.37%
    Putts Per Round11629.1129.6
    Par Breakers14821.60%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5714.11%15.12%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times (70%).
    • Currently, Straka ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1498 points.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.690 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.515 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3301.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3602.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.203-1.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.080-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4070.007

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

