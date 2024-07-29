Sepp Straka betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.690 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.515 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.