Sepp Straka betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Sepp Straka will play July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition. In his most recent tournament he placed 22nd in The Open Championship, shooting 4-over at Royal Troon Golf Club.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Straka's recent performances
- In his last five events, Straka has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Straka is averaging 0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.330 (39th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.5 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka has a 0.360 average that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 116th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|292.5
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|67.90%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.11
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|148
|21.60%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|14.11%
|15.12%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times (70%).
- Currently, Straka ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1498 points.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 2.690 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704 (he finished eighth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.515 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked fifth in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.330
|1.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.360
|2.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.203
|-1.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.080
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.407
|0.007
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
