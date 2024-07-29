Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.477 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348). That ranked fifth in the field.