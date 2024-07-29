PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler concluded the weekend at 1-under, good for a seventh-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished first twice while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 10.583 in his past five tournaments.
    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.838, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 68th, and his 71.6% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a mark of 1.485.
    • On the greens, Scheffler's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (27th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68301.4303.9
    Greens in Regulation %173.54%71.67%
    Putts Per Round2728.4629.2
    Par Breakers129.85%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance19.13%9.72%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned six wins along with 10 top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 5993 points, Scheffler currently sits first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.477 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8382.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.4856.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4001.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0370.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.76010.583

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-74-71-72+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship165-64-64-65-30700
    July 18-20The Open Championship770-70-71-72-1225

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

