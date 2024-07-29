Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
In his most recent competition at The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler concluded the weekend at 1-under, good for a seventh-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3 trying for an improved score.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished first twice while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 10.583 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.838, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 68th, and his 71.6% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler ranks first on TOUR with a mark of 1.485.
- On the greens, Scheffler's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|301.4
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|73.54%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.46
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|29.85%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.13%
|9.72%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned six wins along with 10 top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 5993 points, Scheffler currently sits first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 6.477 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.348). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.838
|2.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.485
|6.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.400
|1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.037
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.760
|10.583
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|70-70-71-72
|-1
|225
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.