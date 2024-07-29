Sami Valimaki betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Sami Valimaki enters play in Paris seeking better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after missing the cut in his last competition, The Open Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 0.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 1.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163 ranks 65th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki owns a 0.130 mark (79th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Valimaki's -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|298.3
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.74%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.96
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.38%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.51%
|15.48%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 38.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Valimaki has accumulated 418 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.916.
- Valimaki produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.456. In that event, he finished 41st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469 (he finished 54th in that event).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.163
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.130
|1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.136
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.007
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.150
|1.785
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.