Sami Valimaki betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.916.

Valimaki produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.456. In that event, he finished 41st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469 (he finished 54th in that event).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).