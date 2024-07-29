PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sami Valimaki enters play in Paris seeking better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after missing the cut in his last competition, The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki is averaging 0.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki is averaging 1.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163 ranks 65th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki owns a 0.130 mark (79th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Valimaki's -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (94th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93298.3298.4
    Greens in Regulation %9865.74%67.86%
    Putts Per Round9428.9628.7
    Par Breakers11023.38%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.51%15.48%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 38.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • As of now, Valimaki has accumulated 418 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.916.
    • Valimaki produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 5.456. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469 (he finished 54th in that event).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.762, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1630.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1301.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.136-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0070.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1501.785

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-72+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1261-72-65-66-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

