Ryan Fox betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.110.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.