7H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the ninth hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at The Open Championship, Ryan Fox posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Fox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging 1.950 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.799 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 this season (91st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 27th, while his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 101st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.033, while he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
    • On the greens, Fox's 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, while he averages 29.12 putts per round (117th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27308.1309.1
    Greens in Regulation %13863.89%64.72%
    Putts Per Round11729.1229.4
    Par Breakers14421.76%19.17%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.56%15.28%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Fox, who has 377 points, currently ranks 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.110.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0401.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0330.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.290-1.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2711.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0551.799

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

