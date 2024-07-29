Ryan Fox betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the ninth hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at The Open Championship, Ryan Fox posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition aiming for a better finish.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Fox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging 1.950 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.799 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 this season (91st on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 27th, while his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 101st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.033, while he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, Fox's 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, while he averages 29.12 putts per round (117th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|308.1
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|63.89%
|64.72%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.12
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|144
|21.76%
|19.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.56%
|15.28%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Fox, who has 377 points, currently ranks 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.110.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.040
|1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.033
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.290
|-1.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.271
|1.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.055
|1.799
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
