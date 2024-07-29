PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rafael Campos enters play in Paris trying for better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after missing the cut in his last outing, the 3M Open.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Campos' recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Campos has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -0.514 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -4.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222 (141st) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos sports a 0.097 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 22.64% of the time (130th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45304.7304.5
    Greens in Regulation %3868.19%65.56%
    Putts Per Round15329.5329.2
    Par Breakers13022.64%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.94%19.44%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Campos ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings with 188 points.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.378.
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.907 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.222-2.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0970.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.401-1.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.312-0.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.838-4.377

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

