Rafael Campos betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.378.

Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.907 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.