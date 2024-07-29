Rafael Campos betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos enters play in Paris trying for better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition after missing the cut in his last outing, the 3M Open.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Campos' recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Campos has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -0.514 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -4.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222 (141st) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos sports a 0.097 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR, while he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He has broken par 22.64% of the time (130th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|304.7
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|68.19%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.53
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.64%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.94%
|19.44%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Campos ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings with 188 points.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.378.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.568 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.907 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.222
|-2.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.097
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.401
|-1.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.312
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.838
|-4.377
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.