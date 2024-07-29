PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Nicolai Hojgaard will compete July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition. In his last tournament he took 66th in The Open Championship, shooting 12-over at Royal Troon Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 51st.
    • Hojgaard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 1.549 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hojgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 37th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.354. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.05%.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, while he averages 29.62 putts per round (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21309.2311.5
    Greens in Regulation %11765.05%68.89%
    Putts Per Round15829.6230.4
    Par Breakers17319.90%16.94%
    Bogey Avoidance14116.16%12.78%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • While Hojgaard hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Hojgaard, who has 532 points, currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.568.
    • Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 6.468. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 28th in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.072), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.159-0.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3543.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.368-1.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.302-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.1561.549

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-69-74-74+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6671-65-73-75-44
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3966-66-68-72-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship6669-75-75-77+126

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.