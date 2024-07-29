Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Nicolai Hojgaard will compete July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition. In his last tournament he took 66th in The Open Championship, shooting 12-over at Royal Troon Golf Club.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Hojgaard's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has an average finish of 51st.
- Hojgaard has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those five times he's made the cut.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 1.549 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 37th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.354. Additionally, he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.05%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, while he averages 29.62 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|309.2
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|65.05%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.62
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|173
|19.90%
|16.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|16.16%
|12.78%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- While Hojgaard hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Hojgaard, who has 532 points, currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.568.
- Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 6.468. In that event, he finished 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 28th in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.072), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.159
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.354
|3.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.368
|-1.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.302
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.156
|1.549
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.