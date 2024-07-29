Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.568.

Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking third in the field at 6.468. In that event, he finished 39th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 28th in the field at 1.224. In that tournament, he finished second.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.072), which ranked ninth in the field.