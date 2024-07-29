PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    At the Genesis Scottish Open, Nico Echavarria struggled, missing the cut at The Renaissance Club. He is seeking a better outcome in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging -2.749 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -2.907 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.235. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.20%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 123rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.7301.9
    Greens in Regulation %3668.20%68.06%
    Putts Per Round12329.1630.9
    Par Breakers1626.92%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.42%18.40%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • As of now, Echavarria has compiled 331 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.361, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.086-0.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.2350.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.0130.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.172-2.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.506-2.907

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.