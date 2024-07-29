Nico Echavarria betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.361, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.