Nico Echavarria betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
At the Genesis Scottish Open, Nico Echavarria struggled, missing the cut at The Renaissance Club. He is seeking a better outcome in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Echavarria's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 56th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Echavarria has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -2.749 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -2.907 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 132nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.235. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.20%.
- On the greens, Echavarria's -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 123rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.7
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|68.20%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.16
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|16
|26.92%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.42%
|18.40%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- As of now, Echavarria has compiled 331 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.400 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.361, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.086
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.235
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.013
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.172
|-2.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.506
|-2.907
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.