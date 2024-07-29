PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Nick Taylor of Canada tees off on the fourth hole during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Nick Taylor missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after a better outcome July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Taylor has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Nick Taylor has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -2.354 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -0.538 in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211 ranks 139th on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a 0.291 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156290.7291.4
    Greens in Regulation %15662.75%61.81%
    Putts Per Round4428.6229.7
    Par Breakers8623.95%15.63%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.94%17.01%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • As of now, Taylor has collected 969 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 4.781 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.211-1.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2911.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0931.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.061-2.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.234-0.538

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

