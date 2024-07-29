Nick Taylor betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Nick Taylor of Canada tees off on the fourth hole during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Nick Taylor missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after a better outcome July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Taylor has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Nick Taylor has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -2.354 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -0.538 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211 ranks 139th on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a 0.291 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|290.7
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.75%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.62
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|86
|23.95%
|15.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.94%
|17.01%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- As of now, Taylor has collected 969 points, which ranks him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 4.781 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.211
|-1.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.291
|1.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.093
|1.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.061
|-2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.234
|-0.538
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.