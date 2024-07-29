Nick Taylor betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that tournament.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 4.781 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).