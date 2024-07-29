Min Woo Lee betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
In his most recent competition, Min Woo Lee missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 318.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.588 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 3.664 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.695 this season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks fourth, while his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 142nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.326, while he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.78%.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, while he averages 29.06 putts per round (111th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|314.3
|318.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|63.78%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|29.06
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|98
|23.61%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|16.77%
|15.43%
Lee's best finishes
- Although Lee has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 86.7%.
- With 783 points, Lee currently sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020 (he finished second in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.223). That ranked 35th in the field.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.695
|3.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.326
|-2.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.149
|1.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.028
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.490
|3.664
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
