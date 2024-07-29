Min Woo Lee betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020 (he finished second in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.223). That ranked 35th in the field.