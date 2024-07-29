PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition, Min Woo Lee missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 318.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.588 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 3.664 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.695 this season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks fourth, while his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 142nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.326, while he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.78%.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, while he averages 29.06 putts per round (111th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4314.3318.3
    Greens in Regulation %14063.78%61.73%
    Putts Per Round11129.0628.7
    Par Breakers9823.61%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance15116.77%15.43%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Although Lee has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 86.7%.
    • With 783 points, Lee currently sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.223). That ranked 35th in the field.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked second in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6953.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.326-2.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1491.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0280.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4903.664

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

