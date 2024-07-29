PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Matti Schmid will compete July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition. In his last tournament he took 12th in the 3M Open, shooting 11-under at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging 0.716 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 this season (68th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 39th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.164.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 29.19 putts per round (127th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.3312.4
    Greens in Regulation %5667.20%65.08%
    Putts Per Round12729.1929.3
    Par Breakers6524.79%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance9615.17%14.68%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Schmid, who has 279 points, currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186.
    • Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1560.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.164-0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.245-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1530.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.0990.028

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.