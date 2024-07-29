Matti Schmid betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186.

Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.