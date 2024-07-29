Matti Schmid betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Matti Schmid will compete July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition. In his last tournament he took 12th in the 3M Open, shooting 11-under at TPC Twin Cities.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging 0.716 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 this season (68th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 39th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.164.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 29.19 putts per round (127th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.3
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|67.20%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.19
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.79%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|15.17%
|14.68%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 40%.
- Schmid, who has 279 points, currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.843.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.156
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.164
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.245
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.153
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.099
|0.028
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.