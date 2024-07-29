Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349 (he missed the cut in that event).

Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 5.394. In that event, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.965, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.