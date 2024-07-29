PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Matthieu Pavon enters play in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 50th-place finish at The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of 1.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of 1.635 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 this season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 102nd, while his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon owns a 0.347 mark (39th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 131st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102297.6294.9
    Greens in Regulation %11565.14%64.93%
    Putts Per Round13129.2230.0
    Par Breakers12922.66%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.36%13.89%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Pavon sits 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1569 points.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking third in the field at 5.394. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.965, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.005-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3471.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.423-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1811.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.1101.635

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
