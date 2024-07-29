Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Ludvig Åberg looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Ludvig Åberg has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 7.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.523, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranks 28th, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg sports a 0.601 average that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has registered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|308.0
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.02%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.80
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|88
|23.92%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.68%
|13.27%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- With 2092 points, Åberg currently ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Åberg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Åberg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.523
|1.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.601
|3.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.023
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.164
|1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.312
|7.205
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
