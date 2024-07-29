Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Åberg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263.

Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Åberg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.