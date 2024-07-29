PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ludvig Åberg looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Ludvig Åberg has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has an average of 1.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 7.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.523, which ranks 13th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.0 yards) ranks 28th, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg sports a 0.601 average that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has registered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28308.0308.0
    Greens in Regulation %2169.02%69.14%
    Putts Per Round7128.8029.4
    Par Breakers8823.92%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance311.68%13.27%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • With 2092 points, Åberg currently ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Åberg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Åberg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5231.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6013.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0231.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1641.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3127.205

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational360-72-60E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open464-64-65-73-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

