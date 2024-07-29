Kevin Yu betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.349 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fourth in that event).