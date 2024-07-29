Kevin Yu betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Kevin Yu will play July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition. In his most recent tournament he finished 73rd in the 3M Open, shooting 4-over at TPC Twin Cities.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 0.304 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.541 this season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 24th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.427. Additionally, he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.61%.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 30.00. He has broken par 26.97% of the time (13th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|309.4
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.61%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|30.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|13
|26.97%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.25%
|14.51%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- As of now, Yu has collected 469 points, which ranks him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.349 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.541
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.427
|1.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.322
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.510
|-1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.136
|0.304
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.