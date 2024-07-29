PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Yu will play July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition. In his most recent tournament he finished 73rd in the 3M Open, shooting 4-over at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 0.304 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.541 this season (12th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 24th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.427. Additionally, he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.61%.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 30.00. He has broken par 26.97% of the time (13th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20309.4308.4
    Greens in Regulation %770.61%70.37%
    Putts Per Round17230.0029.4
    Par Breakers1326.97%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.25%14.51%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • As of now, Yu has collected 469 points, which ranks him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 6.349 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5410.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4271.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.3220.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.510-1.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1360.304

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

