Keita Nakajima betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
In his last competition, Keita Nakajima missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after a better outcome July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Nakajima's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Nakajima has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Nakajima hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 51st.
- He posted a final score of 5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Keita Nakajima has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Nakajima is averaging 1.167 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Nakajima is averaging -3.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.8
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.36%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.53%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.14%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's best finishes
- Nakajima, who participated in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Last season Nakajima put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 5-over and finished 51st (19 shots back of the winner).
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.497
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-75-66-71
|+5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-79
|+17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
