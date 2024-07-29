Jon Rahm betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Jon Rahm enters play July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a seventh-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Rahm's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Rahm has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Rahm has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jon Rahm has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rahm is averaging -1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rahm has an average of -2.061 in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|314.0
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.54
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|4
|27.39%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|16.36%
Rahm's best finishes
- Rahm, who participated in 20 tournaments last season, secured four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Rahm had four wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 1-under.
- Rahm put up 3320 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.360
|-0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.878
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.679
|-2.061
Rahm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|73-67-67-68
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|68-74-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|69-65-71-74
|-1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.