Jon Rahm betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

Over his last five events, Rahm has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Rahm has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Jon Rahm has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Rahm is averaging -1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.