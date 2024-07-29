PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Jon Rahm betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jon Rahm betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Jon Rahm enters play July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a seventh-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rahm at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Rahm's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Rahm has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Rahm has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jon Rahm has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rahm is averaging -1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rahm has an average of -2.061 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rahm .

    Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11314.0311.5
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%64.81%
    Putts Per Round4328.5429.4
    Par Breakers427.39%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%16.36%

    Rahm's best finishes

    • Rahm, who participated in 20 tournaments last season, secured four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Rahm had four wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 1-under.
    • Rahm put up 3320 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.

    Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.360-0.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.878-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.104-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.336-1.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.679-2.061

    Rahm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3773-67-67-68-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship3168-74-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1869-65-71-74-1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4573-76-72-76+9--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship773-70-72-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.