Joaquin Niemann betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

In his last five events, Niemann has an average finish of 38th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Niemann has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Joaquin Niemann has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Niemann is averaging -2.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.