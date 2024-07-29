PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Joaquin Niemann betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joaquin Niemann betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Joaquin Niemann enters the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 58th-place finish in The Open Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Niemann at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Niemann's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Niemann has an average finish of 38th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Niemann has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joaquin Niemann has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Niemann is averaging -2.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Niemann is averaging 4.089 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Niemann .

    Niemann's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-314.0303.4
    Greens in Regulation %-62.50%66.05%
    Putts Per Round-29.4229.9
    Par Breakers-19.44%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.52%15.74%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Niemann's best finishes

    • Niemann, who played four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those four tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Last season Niemann had his best performance at the Masters Tournament, where he finished 22nd with a score of 4-over (15 shots back of the winner).

    Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--3.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.962
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.089

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Niemann's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2270-78-71-73+4--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3973-68-69-67-7--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5871-71-76-76+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.