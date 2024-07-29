Joaquin Niemann betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Joaquin Niemann enters the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 58th-place finish in The Open Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Niemann's recent performances
- In his last five events, Niemann has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Niemann has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joaquin Niemann has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Niemann is averaging -2.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Niemann is averaging 4.089 Strokes Gained: Total.
Niemann's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.0
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.50%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.42
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.52%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Niemann's best finishes
- Niemann, who played four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Niemann had his best performance at the Masters Tournament, where he finished 22nd with a score of 4-over (15 shots back of the winner).
Niemann's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|3.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.089
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Niemann's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|70-78-71-73
|+4
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|58
|71-71-76-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Niemann as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.