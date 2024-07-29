PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hideki Matsuyama will appear in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 66th-place finish at The Open Championship.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 5.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.329 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 108th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 33rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.365. Additionally, he ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.94%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has registered a -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 133rd on TOUR, while he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.66. He has broken par 21.40% of the time (153rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108297.2299.2
    Greens in Regulation %9365.94%61.73%
    Putts Per Round4828.6628.8
    Par Breakers15321.40%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.66%14.20%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has participated in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one win and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 93.8%.
    • With 1899 points, Matsuyama currently ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.658. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.436 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.297). That ranked third in the field.
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3291.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3650.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.8193.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.230-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2835.668

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

