Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.658. In that event, he finished sixth.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.436 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.297). That ranked third in the field.