Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Hideki Matsuyama will appear in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 66th-place finish at The Open Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging 5.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.329 this season (40th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 108th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 33rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.365. Additionally, he ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.94%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has registered a -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 133rd on TOUR, while he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.66. He has broken par 21.40% of the time (153rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|297.2
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|65.94%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.40%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.66%
|14.20%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has participated in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one win and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 93.8%.
- With 1899 points, Matsuyama currently ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.658. In that event, he finished sixth.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.436 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.297). That ranked third in the field.
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.329
|1.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.365
|0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.819
|3.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.230
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.283
|5.668
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.