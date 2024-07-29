Guido Migliozzi betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Guido Migliozzi of Italy tees off on the fifth hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Guido Migliozzi hits the links in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3 coming off a 31st-place finish in The Open Championship in his last tournament.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Migliozzi's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Migliozzi has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Migliozzi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-over across his last five events.
- Guido Migliozzi has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Migliozzi is averaging -0.744 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Migliozzi has an average of 0.429 in his past five tournaments.
Migliozzi's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.3
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.63
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|12.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Migliozzi's best finishes
- Migliozzi took part in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Migliozzi's best performance came when he shot 6-over and finished 31st at The Open Championship.
Migliozzi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.429
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Migliozzi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-75-71-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Migliozzi as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
