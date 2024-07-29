Guido Migliozzi betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

In his last five appearances, Migliozzi has an average finish of 50th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Migliozzi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 4-over across his last five events.

Guido Migliozzi has averaged 291.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Migliozzi is averaging -0.744 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.