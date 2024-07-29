PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Erik van Rooyen looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 0.930 Strokes Gained: Total.
    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.370, which ranks 28th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen has a 0.264 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 25th this season, while he averages 29.03 putts per round (105th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53302.8310.5
    Greens in Regulation %1569.58%74.65%
    Putts Per Round10529.0330.5
    Par Breakers4425.32%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.57%14.93%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • van Rooyen, who has 813 points, currently sits 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.942 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3702.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2640.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.305-1.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4060.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7350.930

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

