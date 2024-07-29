Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.942 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424. He finished 39th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706), which ranked No. 1 in the field.