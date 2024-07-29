Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Erik van Rooyen looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 0.930 Strokes Gained: Total.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.370, which ranks 28th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen has a 0.264 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 25th this season, while he averages 29.03 putts per round (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|302.8
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|69.58%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.03
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.32%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.57%
|14.93%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- van Rooyen, who has 813 points, currently sits 56th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.942 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.370
|2.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.264
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.305
|-1.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.406
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.735
|0.930
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
