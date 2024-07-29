Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Emiliano Grillo hits the links July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a 24th-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Grillo has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.043 (90th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo has a 0.213 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has registered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR, while he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 20.02% of the time (171st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|291.4
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|65.37%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.04
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|171
|20.02%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|14.31%
|13.27%
Grillo's best finishes
- Although Grillo hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 85% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Currently, Grillo has 679 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best mark this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.043
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.213
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.420
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.128
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.036
|0.314
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
