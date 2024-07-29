Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 43rd in that tournament).

Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best mark this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.