7H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Emiliano Grillo hits the links July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a 24th-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Grillo has an average finish of 41st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Emiliano Grillo has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.043 (90th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo has a 0.213 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has registered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR, while he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 20.02% of the time (171st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152291.4298.0
    Greens in Regulation %11065.37%67.28%
    Putts Per Round10829.0430.2
    Par Breakers17120.02%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance7014.31%13.27%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Although Grillo hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 85% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Currently, Grillo has 679 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best mark this season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0430.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2130.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.420-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.128-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0360.314

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
