David Puig betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
In his most recent tournament, David Puig missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after a better result July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Puig's recent performances
- In his last four appearances, Puig has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last four tournaments.
- Puig has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last four appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-over in his last four events.
- In terms of driving distance, David Puig has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Puig is averaging 1.027 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Puig is averaging 0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Puig's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.9
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.94%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|22.69%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Puig's best finishes
- Puig took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Puig's best performance came when he shot 11-over and finished 55th at the U.S. Open.
Puig's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.170
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Puig's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|55
|76-68-69-78
|+11
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Puig as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
