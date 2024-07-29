David Puig betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

In his last four appearances, Puig has an average finish of 47th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last four tournaments.

Puig has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last four appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-over in his last four events.

In terms of driving distance, David Puig has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.

Puig is averaging 1.027 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.