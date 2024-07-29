Daniel Hillier betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Daniel Hillier hits the links in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3 coming off a 19th-place finish in The Open Championship in his most recent competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Hillier's recent performances
- Hillier has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Hillier has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Daniel Hillier has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hillier is averaging -1.596 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hillier is averaging 1.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hillier's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.5
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.37%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.33
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.96%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hillier's best finishes
- Hillier took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Hillier's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 3-over and finished 19th in that event.
Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.503
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hillier's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-71-66-70
|-7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|19
|76-71-68-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
