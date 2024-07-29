PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    In his most recent competition at The Open Championship, Corey Conners finished the weekend at 5-over, good for a 25th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 5.955 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 86th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.853. Additionally, he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.22%.
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 129th on TOUR this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 140th. He has broken par 25.11% of the time (50th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86299.3298.8
    Greens in Regulation %1170.22%64.72%
    Putts Per Round14029.3528.6
    Par Breakers5025.11%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance5114.00%15.56%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Although Conners hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Conners, who has 1249 points, currently sits 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3751.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8531.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green93-0.0022.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1990.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0275.955

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational259-69-63E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.