Corey Conners betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at The Open Championship, Corey Conners finished the weekend at 5-over, good for a 25th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition July 31 - Aug. 3 trying for an improved score.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- Corey Conners has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 5.955 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 86th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.853. Additionally, he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.22%.
- On the greens, Conners' -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 129th on TOUR this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 140th. He has broken par 25.11% of the time (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|299.3
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.22%
|64.72%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.35
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.11%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|14.00%
|15.56%
Conners' best finishes
- Although Conners hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Conners, who has 1249 points, currently sits 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714. He finished 13th in that event.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.375
|1.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.853
|1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|-0.002
|2.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.199
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.027
|5.955
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|59-69-63
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.