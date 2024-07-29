Corey Conners betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.714. He finished 13th in that event.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.