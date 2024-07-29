Collin Morikawa betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.672 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.089), which ranked 17th in the field.