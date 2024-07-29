Collin Morikawa betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa hits the links July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a 16th-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Morikawa's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Morikawa has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Morikawa has an average of 3.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 9.455 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.495 this season (15th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 137th, while his 76.4% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 41st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.340, while he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.34%.
- On the greens, Morikawa's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his 27.97 putts-per-round average ranks ninth. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (33rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|293.3
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|65.34%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.97
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|33
|25.93%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|12.17%
|10.28%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Although Morikawa hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Morikawa has 2456 points, placing him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.672 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.089), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.495
|1.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.340
|3.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.386
|1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.151
|3.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.372
|9.455
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.