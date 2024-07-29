PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Collin Morikawa hits the links July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a 16th-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Morikawa has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Morikawa has an average of 3.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 9.455 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.495 this season (15th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 137th, while his 76.4% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 41st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.340, while he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.34%.
    • On the greens, Morikawa's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his 27.97 putts-per-round average ranks ninth. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (33rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137293.3292.4
    Greens in Regulation %11165.34%66.11%
    Putts Per Round927.9728.1
    Par Breakers3325.93%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance812.17%10.28%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Although Morikawa hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with six top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 88.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Currently, Morikawa has 2456 points, placing him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 5.244 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.672 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.089), which ranked 17th in the field.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4951.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3403.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3861.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1513.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3729.455

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship1673-70-72-71+2115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

