Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout is averaging 0.914 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.