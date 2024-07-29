Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
In his last competition, Christiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 0.914 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.923 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.104 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout has a 0.327 mark (46th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, while he averages 27.80 putts per round (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|289.3
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|61.94%
|60.37%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.80
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.15%
|17.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.98%
|15.56%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- While Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times (73.7%).
- Currently, Bezuidenhout ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 1370 points.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 2.540. In that tournament, he finished 23rd.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.976 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout produced his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 3.332. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.104
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.327
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.188
|1.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.562
|0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.973
|3.923
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.