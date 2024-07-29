PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    In his last competition, Christiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after better results July 31 - Aug. 3 in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 0.914 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 3.923 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.104 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout has a 0.327 mark (46th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, while he averages 27.80 putts per round (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159289.3290.8
    Greens in Regulation %16461.94%60.37%
    Putts Per Round427.8028.8
    Par Breakers11623.15%17.04%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.98%15.56%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • While Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times (73.7%).
    • Currently, Bezuidenhout ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 1370 points.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 2.540. In that tournament, he finished 23rd.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.976 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout produced his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 3.332. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.1040.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3270.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1881.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5620.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9733.923

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.