7H AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Carl Yuan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Yuan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Carl Yuan has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -3.143 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Yuan is averaging -3.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.365 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.169, while he ranks 161st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
    • On the greens, Yuan has delivered a -0.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15309.9313.4
    Greens in Regulation %16162.50%65.15%
    Putts Per Round6628.7730.2
    Par Breakers11323.23%21.72%
    Bogey Avoidance15917.05%17.68%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 31.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Yuan has 273 points, ranking him 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 5.390. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.173, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
    • Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3651.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.169-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green96-0.008-0.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.774-3.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.586-3.411

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

