Carl Yuan betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that event, he finished fourth.

Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 5.390. In that event, he finished 20th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.173, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.