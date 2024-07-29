Carl Yuan betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
Carl Yuan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Yuan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 313.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -3.143 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Yuan is averaging -3.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.365 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.169, while he ranks 161st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.50%.
- On the greens, Yuan has delivered a -0.774 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|309.9
|313.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|62.50%
|65.15%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.77
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.23%
|21.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|17.05%
|17.68%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 31.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Yuan has 273 points, ranking him 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 4.086. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 5.390. In that event, he finished 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.173, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.365
|1.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.169
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|-0.008
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.774
|-3.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.586
|-3.411
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.