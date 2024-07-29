Camilo Villegas betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 0.489 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.228. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 1.326 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.141, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.