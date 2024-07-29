PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Camilo Villegas betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

    Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Villegas' recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Villegas has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • Camilo Villegas has averaged 285.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of -1.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -3.345 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.063 (174th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.5 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas has a -0.368 average that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170282.5285.6
    Greens in Regulation %13064.26%67.78%
    Putts Per Round16729.8430.7
    Par Breakers13522.07%16.11%
    Bogey Avoidance16918.62%15.56%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut four times (23.5%).
    • As of now, Villegas has accumulated 45 points, which ranks him 194th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 0.489 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.228. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 1.326 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.141, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
    • Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-1.063-1.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.3680.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.099-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.616-1.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-2.146-3.345

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

