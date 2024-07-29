Camilo Villegas betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition .
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Villegas' recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Villegas has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 285.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -1.702 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -3.345 Strokes Gained: Total.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.063 (174th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.5 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas has a -0.368 average that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|282.5
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|64.26%
|67.78%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.84
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.07%
|16.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|18.62%
|15.56%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut four times (23.5%).
- As of now, Villegas has accumulated 45 points, which ranks him 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 0.489 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Villegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.228. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 1.326 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.141, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-1.063
|-1.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.368
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.099
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.616
|-1.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-2.146
|-3.345
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
