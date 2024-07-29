C.T. Pan betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 07: C.T. Pan of Taiwan hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 07, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
At The Open Championship, C.T. Pan struggled, failing to make the cut at Royal Troon Golf Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Pan is averaging 0.186 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 4.699 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan has a 0.107 average that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 29.18 putts per round (126th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|292.7
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|66.91%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.18
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|148
|21.60%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.57%
|11.46%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times (56.3%).
- Currently, Pan has 455 points, ranking him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157. He finished third in that tournament.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking third in the field at 5.577. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.058
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.107
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.462
|3.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.502
|4.699
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
