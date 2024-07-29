C.T. Pan betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157. He finished third in that tournament.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking third in the field at 5.577. In that event, he finished second.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656). That ranked 11th in the field.