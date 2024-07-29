PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 07: C.T. Pan of Taiwan hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 07, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    At The Open Championship, C.T. Pan struggled, failing to make the cut at Royal Troon Golf Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Pan's recent performances

    • Pan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, C.T. Pan has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pan is averaging 0.186 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 4.699 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan has a 0.107 average that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pan's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 29.18 putts per round (126th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142292.7293.8
    Greens in Regulation %6766.91%69.79%
    Putts Per Round12629.1829.9
    Par Breakers14821.60%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.57%11.46%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times (56.3%).
    • Currently, Pan has 455 points, ranking him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking third in the field at 5.577. In that event, he finished second.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0580.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1070.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4623.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0100.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5024.699

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic265-63-68-64-24208
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-72+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

