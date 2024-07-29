PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Byeong Hun An of South Korea putts on the 18th green during day two of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 19, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An enters play July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a 13th-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for An at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, An has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 316.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • An has an average of -1.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.429 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks fourth, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.284.
    • On the greens, An has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.83, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4314.3316.5
    Greens in Regulation %4367.99%61.11%
    Putts Per Round7528.8329.0
    Par Breakers5524.96%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.46%15.97%

    An's best finishes

    • An has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected four finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • An, who has 1755 points, currently sits 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 4.516. In that event, he finished second.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.988, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4290.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2840.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.024-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.056-1.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.633-0.170

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

