Byeong Hun An betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Byeong Hun An of South Korea putts on the 18th green during day two of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 19, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An enters play July 31 - Aug. 3 in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition at Le Golf National following a 13th-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, An has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 316.5 yards in his past five starts.
- An has an average of -1.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.429 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks fourth, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.284.
- On the greens, An has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.83, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 24.96% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|314.3
|316.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|67.99%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.83
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|55
|24.96%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.46%
|15.97%
An's best finishes
- An has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected four finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- An, who has 1755 points, currently sits 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 4.516. In that event, he finished second.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.988, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.429
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.284
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.024
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.056
|-1.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.633
|-0.170
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
