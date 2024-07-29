Byeong Hun An betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 4.516. In that event, he finished second.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.988, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.