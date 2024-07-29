Alex Noren betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Alex Noren of Sweden tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Alex Noren enters play in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 13th-place finish at The Open Championship.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 0.134 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 0.806 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 131st, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 45th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.329, while he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
- On the greens, Noren's 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 95th. He has broken par 22.86% of the time (123rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.8
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.58%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|28.97
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|123
|22.86%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|12.02%
|17.71%
Noren's best finishes
- Noren has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, Noren ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings with 1067 points.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.074 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking sixth in the field at 5.734. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.168
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.329
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.422
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.145
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.065
|0.806
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
