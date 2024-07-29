Alex Noren betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.074 mark ranked ninth in the field.

Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking sixth in the field at 5.734. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.