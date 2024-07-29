PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Noren betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Alex Noren of Sweden tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren enters play in the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3 after a 13th-place finish at The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 0.134 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 0.806 in his past five tournaments.
    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 131st, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 45th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.329, while he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.58%.
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his 28.97 putts-per-round average ranks 95th. He has broken par 22.86% of the time (123rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.8294.1
    Greens in Regulation %2868.58%62.15%
    Putts Per Round9528.9729.5
    Par Breakers12322.86%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance612.02%17.71%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Noren has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Currently, Noren ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings with 1067 points.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.074 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking sixth in the field at 5.734. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best effort this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.151 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.168-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3290.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4221.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1450.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0650.806

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2270-74-75-73+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-66-71-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship1369-75-71-70+1135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

