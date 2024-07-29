PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the 3M Open, Alejandro Tosti struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is trying for a better outcome in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info

    • Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
    • Location: Paris, FRA
    • Course: Le Golf National
    • Par: 71 / 7,174 yards

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 2-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Alejandro Tosti has averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -3.630 in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.440, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.9 yards) ranks eighth, and his 50.6% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 170th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.667. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.29%.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 144th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8311.9314.1
    Greens in Regulation %12964.29%61.11%
    Putts Per Round14429.3929.3
    Par Breakers3725.74%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17018.93%20.20%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times (42.1%).
    • Currently, Tosti ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings with 267 points.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 0.973 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.004, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
    • Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.440-0.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.667-1.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.317-0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.335-0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.879-3.630

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

