Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 0.973 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.004, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 43rd.