Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Olympic Men's Golf Competition
1 Min Read
At the 3M Open, Alejandro Tosti struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is trying for a better outcome in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition from July 31 - Aug. 3.
The Olympic Men's Golf Competition tournament and course info
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71 / 7,174 yards
Tosti's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 2-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -3.630 in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.440, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.9 yards) ranks eighth, and his 50.6% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 170th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.667. Additionally, he ranks 129th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.29%.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 144th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|311.9
|314.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|64.29%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.39
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.74%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|18.93%
|20.20%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times (42.1%).
- Currently, Tosti ranks 127th in the FedExCup standings with 267 points.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 6.639 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 0.973 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.004, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.440
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.667
|-1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.317
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.335
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.879
|-3.630
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Olympic Men's Golf Competition.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.